Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 14,308 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 373,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.