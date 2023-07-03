Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.04. 75,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.