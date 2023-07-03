Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.58. 260,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.