Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.54. 127,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.38 and a 200-day moving average of $468.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

