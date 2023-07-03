Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $157.91. 1,020,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $425.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

