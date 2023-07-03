Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.66. 96,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,994. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.