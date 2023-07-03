Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 34,316 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aflac by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.94. 206,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.