Dent Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $83.07 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

