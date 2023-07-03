Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nordex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

