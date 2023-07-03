Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $234.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,106. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

