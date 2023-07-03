Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Target Price to $8.00

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

