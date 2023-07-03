Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.62. 6,174,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 44,771,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.