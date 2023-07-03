Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,851. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Disco has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

