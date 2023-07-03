Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dominari Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,534. Dominari has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominari news, CEO Anthony Hayes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,628 shares of company stock valued at $147,860 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

