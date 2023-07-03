Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

