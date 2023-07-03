DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
DSL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 231,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,350. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
