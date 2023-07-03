DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

DSL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 231,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,350. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

