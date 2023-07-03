Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $32.92. 601,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,793,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.