Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. 607,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,410. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

