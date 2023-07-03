Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

