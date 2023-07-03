Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $675,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

