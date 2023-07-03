Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in June

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 921,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,837. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

