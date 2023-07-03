E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

E.On Increases Dividend

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. E.On had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4022 dividend. This is an increase from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

