EAC (EAC) Price Up 41.1% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. EAC has a total market cap of $453,129.17 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00340300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150992 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

