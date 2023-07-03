easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 570 ($7.25) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 580 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 635 ($8.07) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.80) to GBX 545 ($6.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.57.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

