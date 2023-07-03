Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

ETG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,845. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.