Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITFree Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

