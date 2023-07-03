Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.