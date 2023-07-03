Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.