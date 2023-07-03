Electroneum One Day Volume Tops $43,433.37 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and $43,433.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006929 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,252,787 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

