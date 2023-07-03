Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $458.68 and last traded at $459.26. Approximately 445,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,089,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,543 shares of company stock worth $372,308,236. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.31. The company has a market capitalization of $436.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

