eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 283,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.01.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

