EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $93,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,262,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EMCORE by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

