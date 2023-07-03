Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

