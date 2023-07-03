Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned 0.24% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 1,248,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after buying an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 677,730 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

