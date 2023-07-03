Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,018 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $168.79 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.21.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.