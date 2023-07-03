Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.