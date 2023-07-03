Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $89.93 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.