Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $951,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.48 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

