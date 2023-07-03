Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

