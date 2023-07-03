Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.