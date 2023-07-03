Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
ESBA stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.