Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

