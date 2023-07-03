Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 47.7% in June

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,200 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Enel Chile by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.