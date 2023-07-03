Energi (NRG) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $135,801.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,887,029 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.