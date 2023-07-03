ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.