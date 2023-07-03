Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

