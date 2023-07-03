EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

EPR Properties stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

