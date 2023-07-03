Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $227.97 and last traded at $229.39. Approximately 61,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 760,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

