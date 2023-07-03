Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 3rd (AAMC, ACMR, CAT, CVM, GLPEY, GVDNY, KNKZF, LAZ, SO, UAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 3rd:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

