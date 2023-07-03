Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 774,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

ZGN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. 164,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

