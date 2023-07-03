Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.20

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 25307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ero Copper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

