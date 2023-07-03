ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 852.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,675,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 1,499,501 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,609,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 580,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESAC stock remained flat at $10.88 on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,700. ESGEN Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

